PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Receives Courtesy Call from High Commissioner-Designate of the Commonwealth of Australia

September 13, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), shakes hands with High Commissioner-designate of the Commonwealth of Australia, Her Excellency Sonya Koppe, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on September 12.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), makes a point during discussions with High Commissioner-designate of the Commonwealth of Australia, Her Excellency Sonya Koppe. Occasion was a courtesy call on the Minister at the Ministry’s Dominica Drive offices in Kingston on September 12.
