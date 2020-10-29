PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Courtesy Call

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (second right) shares in conversation with (from left) United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Representative, Vicente Teran; UNICEF Representative, Mariko Kagoshima; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s North Street offices on October 28.The Ministry has received $40 million from UNICEF Jamaica to help some of the country’s most vulnerable households cope with the crippling impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The funding will cover cash transfer payments via the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH). Approximately 2,700 families with children with disabilities, as well as pregnant and lactating women, are to benefit from the support. Under the agreement, 1,000 families with disabilities, who are registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), PATH and the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP), will receive care packages.

