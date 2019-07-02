live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 02:00pm
PHOTOS: Minister Samuda At Ardenne High School Graduation

Education
July 2, 2019
Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, converses with Principal of Ardenne High School in Kingston, Nadine Malloy, during the institution’s 2019 graduation ceremony on Sunday (June 30). The function was held at the school’s Ardenne Road campus. Mr. Samuda, who was the keynote speaker, is an Ardenne past student.