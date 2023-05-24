JIS News
home » JIS News » Economic Growth & Job Creation

PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Addresses Blue Economy Validation Workshop

Economic Growth & Job Creation
May 24, 2023
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), makes a point during conversation with Deputy Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Claire Bernard (left) and Director General, PIOJ, Dr. Wayne Henry. Occasion was the opening ceremony for the Jamaica Blue Economy Framework Project stakeholders’ validation workshop held at AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston on May 24.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right) converses with Deputy Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Claire Bernard (left) and Director General, PIOJ, Dr. Wayne Henry at the Jamaica Blue Economy Framework Project stakeholders’ validation workshop held at AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston on May 24.
Skip to content