PHOTOS: Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. Greets The Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma At NM Airport

Climate Change
July 6, 2021
Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), speaks with President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma, who arrived in the island on July 5.

 

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre), with President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma (left) and British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Asif Ahmad, when Mr. Sharma arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on July 5.
