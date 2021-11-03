Advertisement
VII Regional Platform for the Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Of Health Receives Ambulance From Japan Ambassador For Mandeville Regional Hospital

Health & Wellness
November 3, 2021
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left), opens the door to a new ambulance, shortly after it was handed over by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara (left), during a brief ceremony at the Ministry’s New Kingston location on Monday (November 1). The ambulance, which will be dispatched to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, was procured through grant funding of US$84,158 under the Government of Japan’s Grassroots and Human Security Grant Programme. This donation by the Government of Japan serves to further boost Jamaica’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response mechanism.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara (centre), view the interior of the new ambulance, which was handed over by the Japanese Ambassador during a brief ceremony at the Ministry’s New Kingston location on Monday (November 1). Also pictured is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Alwyn Miller. The ambulance, which will be dispatched to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, was procured through grant funding of US$84,158 under the Government of Japan’s Grassroots and Human Security Grant Programme. This donation by the Japanese Government serves to further boost Jamaica’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response mechanism
