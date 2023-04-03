PHOTOS: Minister Morgan Attends Mathematics Exposition at Prospect Primary School

JIS News
home » JIS News » Office of the Prime Minister
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), presents a welcome home gift to 13-year-old burn victim, Adrianna Laing (seated) who returned to island on Thursday (March 30) after successful treatment overseas. Sharing the moment (from left) are her father, Adrian Laing; and members of the Sanmerna Foundation – Project Manager, Stephen Joseph; Managing Director, Robert White; and Board Director, Mark White. A homecoming ceremony was hosted by the Ministry at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Tourism
Legal and Constitutional Affairs
Health & Wellness
Justice
JIS radio
April 3, 2023
Roundabout JA | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
April 3, 2023
Duh Road | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
April 3, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts