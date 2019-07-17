PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Courtesy Call

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), observes as teachers from the Special Needs Department at Liberty Academy at the Priory, in St. Andrew, Jami-Ann Genius (left) and Tamalee Hamilton (right), interact with students during a visit to the institution on July 16. To the Prime Minister’s left is Special Needs Coordinator, Liberty Academy at the Priory, Toni-Ann Millen.

