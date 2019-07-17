JIS News
home » JIS News » Local Government

PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Courtesy Call

Local Government
July 17, 2019
Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), listens to Action Programme Alignment and Capacity Building Officer, Science, Technology and Implementation (STI), at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road address in Kingston, on July 16.