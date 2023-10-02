  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Minister Malahoo Forte Meets with High Commissioner-Designate to the UK

October 2, 2023
Foreign Affairs
PHOTOS: Minister Malahoo Forte Meets with High Commissioner-Designate to the UK
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte (right), greets High Commissioner-designate of Jamaica to the United Kingdom, Alexander Williams, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on September 29.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, (left) shares in conversation with High Commissioner-designate of Jamaica to the United Kingdom, Alexander Williams, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on September 29.
