PHOTOS: Minister Malahoo Forte Meets with British High Commissioner

JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call
Photo of the day
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second left), listens as one of the 2022 Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Integrated Community Development Project (II) Spelling BEE finalists, Mikaelia Campbell (third right), asks him a question. The other finalists are (from right) Devario Dawes, Kadoyah Watson and Jeneil Ellis. Looking on is Guidance Counsellor, Mahallia Dennis-Edwards. Minister McKenzie met with the students during a courtesy call at his constituency office on Charles Street, on Wednesday (July 27).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Coronavirus
Health & Wellness
July 29, 2022
Education
Finance & Public Service
JIS radio
July 29, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 29, 2022
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
July 29, 2022
Get the Facts | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts