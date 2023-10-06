  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Minister Hill at Wisynco

October 6, 2023
Commerce
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, addresses the audience at Wisynco’s ‘Growing Together’ Training Programme, held at Wisynco’s Headquarters in Lakespen, St. Catherine, on October 5. The training is a free digital programme for Wisynco shopkeepers and small businesses. The programme will give individuals the tools to navigate the business environment and help their business grow.  

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (second left), in conversation with (from left): Chief Executive Officer of Wisynco Group Limited, Andrew Mahfood; President, Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) Alliance, Donovan Wignal; and Coca-Cola Brand Manager, Chantellee McDonald, at the Wisynco ‘Growing Together’ Training Programme held at Wisynco’s Headquarters in Lakespen, St. Catherine, on October 5. The training is a free digital programme for Wisynco shopkeepers and small businesses. The programme will give individuals the tools to navigate the business environment and help their business grow.
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (second left) shares in conversation with (from left) Chairman, Wisynco Group Limited, William Mahfood; Chief Executive Officer of Wisynco Group Limited, Andrew Mahfood; President, Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) Alliance, Donovan Wignal; and Coca-Cola Brand Manager, Chantellee McDonald, at the Wisynco Growing Together Training Programme held at Wisynco’s Headquarters in Lakespen, St. Catherine, on October 5. The training is a free digital programme for Wisynco shopkeepers and small businesses. The programme will give individuals the tools to navigate the business environment and help their business grow.
