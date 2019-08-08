PHOTOS: Minister Henry Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Ambassador

Alpharita Constantia “Rita” Marley, OD (in wheelchair), accepts her Reggae Icon award from President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, during the Jamaica 57 Independence Grand Gala, held at the National Stadium on Tuesday (August 6). Sharing in the moment are: Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right); Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), and relatives of Mrs. Marley.

