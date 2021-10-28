Advertisement
VII Regional Platform for the Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean
JIS News
home » JIS News » Culture

PHOTOS: Minister Grange Views Mural At Caribbean Cement Company

Culture
October 28, 2021
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), makes a point to General Manager of Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Yago Castro Izaguirre (right), during a visit to the company’s Rockfort complex in East Kingston recently, to view a mural painted on a silo. At left is Mexico’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Juan José González Mijares. The mural adds to the ongoing ‘Jamaica Creative: Paint Up Yuh Creative Space’ mural project, which commenced in December 2019, and has been engaging communities in the Kingston Metropolitan Region through strategically located works of public art, while simultaneously providing economic opportunities for artists.
Skip to content