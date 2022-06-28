PHOTO: Minister Grange Tours Kingston Biennial Art Exhibition

JIS News
home » JIS News » Culture
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), is briefed by Chief Curator at the National Gallery of Jamaica, O’Neil Lawrence, while touring an art exhibition at the venue, on June 26. The exhibition – Kingston Biennial – highlights Jamaican art and artists under the theme – ‘Pressure’. It features the work of several artists who are either based locally or have been drawn from the Diaspora. The exhibition will continue until December 31, 2022. This year’s flagship event is curated by David Scott, Nicole Smythe-Johnson, Wayne Modest and Mr. Lawrence.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Fisheries
June 28, 2022
Local Government
June 28, 2022
Education
Coronavirus
JIS radio
June 28, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 28, 2022
Jamaica’s Promise | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 28, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts