JIS News
home » JIS News » Gender Affairs

PHOTOS: Minister Grange at Household Workers’ Awards Ceremony

Gender Affairs
July 22, 2019
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange (centre), receives a plaque from President of the Jamaica Household Workers’ Union (JHWU), Shirley Pryce (right), at the ‘Invisible Giants’ Awards Ceremony for Domestic Workers, on Saturday (July 20), at the Altamont Court Hotel, New Kingston, after her address. Also sharing the moment is Vice President of the Union, Nicola Lawson. The awards ceremony was put on by the Ministry’s Bureau of Gender Affairs, in partnership with JHWU, and was held to commemorate International Domestic Workers’ Day. It was held under the theme ‘Uniting and Celebrating Domestic Workers’.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange (centre), presents a plaque to household worker, Charmaine Marshall (left), at the ‘Invisible Giants’ Awards Ceremony for Domestic Workers, on Saturday (July 20), at the Altamont Court Hotel in New Kingston. At right is household worker, Norma Harrow. The awards ceremony was put on by the Ministry’s Bureau of Gender Affairs, in partnership with the Jamaica Household Workers’ Union and was held to commemorate International Domestic Workers’ Day. It was held under the theme ‘Uniting and Celebrating Domestic Workers’.