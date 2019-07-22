PHOTOS: Minister Grange at Household Workers’ Awards Ceremony

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), highlights a point during discussions with Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Fortress Energy, Wes Edens (right), while Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, looks on. Occasion was a ceremony on Friday (July 19) to officially commission into service, New Fortress Energy’s Floating Storage and Regasification Terminal just off the coast of Old Harbour Bay, in St. Catherine.

Click to view more