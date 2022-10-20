JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Grange and Prince Ermias at National Council on Reparation Reception

October 20, 2022
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (third right), President of the Crown Council of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie (second right) and his wife Princess Woizero Saba Kebede (right), engage in a conversation with (from left) Chief Executive Officer at Sangster’s Coffee, Bindley Sangster II, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Naomi Francis and Chairman of the National Council on Reparations, Laleta Davis-Mattis. They were attending a reception hosted by the Council at Devon House in Kingston on Tuesday (October 18).
