PHOTOS: Minister Grange and High Commissioner Peters Tour Tuff Gong Studios Culture October 16, 2020 Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), converses with Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, following a tour of Tuff Gong Studios located at 220 Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, on Wednesday (October 14). The tour was to get a first-hand look at the modernised vinyl record pressing system at the famous studio and the upgrading work being undertaken by Canadian company, Vinyl Technologies. PHOTOS: Minister Grange and High Commissioner Peters Tour Tuff Gong Studios JIS News | Presented by: Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), makes a point to tour guide at Tuff Gong Studios, Ricky Chaplin, following a tour of the facility at 220 Marcus Garvey Drive on Wednesday (October 14). Listening is Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters.The tour was to get a first-hand look at the modernised vinyl record pressing system at the studio and the upgrading work being undertaken by Canadian company, Vinyl Technologies. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left); and Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, show off vinyl records manufactured from the vinyl record press system at the Tuff Gong Studios located at 220 Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston. The Minister and High Commissioner Peters toured the facility on Wednesday (October 14) to get a first-hand look at the modernised press system and the work being undertaken by Canadian company, Vinyl Technologies, to upgrade the famous recording studio. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left); and Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, listen attentively as tour guide at Tuff Gong Studios, Ricky Chaplin, points out features of the modernised vinyl record pressing system, during a tour of the facility at 220 Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, on Wednesday (October 14).