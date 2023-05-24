JIS News
home » JIS News » Labour Day 2023

PHOTOS: Minister Chuck Labours at Grant’s Pen Peace Park

Labour Day 2023
May 23, 2023
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left) prepares to cover a palm seedling with soil, during a Labour Day tree planting exercise at the Grant’s Pen Peace Park in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 23). Assisting is Deputy Mayor, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Winston Ennis (second left), while Councillor, Barbican Division, Joy Cotterel and Police Inspector Berhane Barnes, look on.

 

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left) prepares to cover a palm seedling with soil, during a Labour Day tree planting exercise at the Grant’s Pen Peace Park in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 23). Assisting is Deputy Mayor, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Winston Ennis (second left), while Councillor, Barbican Division, Joy Cotterel and Police Inspector Berhane Barnes, look on.
Skip to content