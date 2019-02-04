PHOTOS: Minister Chuck Congratulates Newly Commissioned JP’s Justice February 4, 2019 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), observes as five of 38 newly commissioned Justices of the Peace (JP) for St. Mary, sign the relevant documents formalising their appointments. Occasion was Thursday’s (January 31) swearing-in ceremony at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Port Maria. Signing (from second left) are: Wesley Boynes, Frank Chambers, Latoya Gordon, Valnie Gordon, and Evorine Tracey. In the background is Custos Rotulorum for the parish, Hon. Errol Johnson. PHOTOS: Minister Chuck Congratulates Newly Commissioned JP’s JIS News | Presented by: Related Restorative Justice Pivotal to Maintaining Peace Related LPMS Will Assist Greatly in Drafting New Legislation – Justice Minister Related Work of Restorative Justice Unit Lauded Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), presents newly commissioned Justice of the Peace (JP) for St. Mary, Asharee Walker (centre), with her Instrument of Office during Thursday’s (January 31) swearing-in ceremony for 38 new JPs at Emmanuel Baptist Church, in Port Maria. At right is Custos Rotulorum for the parish, Hon. Errol Johnson. Custos Rotulorum for St. Mary, Hon. Errol Johnson (right), swears in newly commissioned Justices of the Peace for the parish (from left): Bryan Ffrench, Daillon Robinson-White, and Shorn Stephenson. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Port Maria on Thursday (January 31). Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), congratulates newly commissioned Justice of the Peace (JP) for St. Mary, Yolande Jankie (centre), during Thursday’s (January 31) swearing-in ceremony for 38 new JPs at Emmanuel Baptist Church, in Port Maria. Sharing the moment is Custos Rotulorum for the parish, Hon. Errol Johnson.