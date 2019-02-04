Advertisement
PHOTOS: Minister Chuck Congratulates Newly Commissioned JP’s

February 4, 2019
Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), presents newly commissioned Justice of the Peace (JP) for St. Mary, Asharee Walker (centre), with her Instrument of Office during Thursday’s (January 31) swearing-in ceremony for 38 new JPs at Emmanuel Baptist Church, in Port Maria. At right is Custos Rotulorum for the parish, Hon. Errol Johnson.

 

Custos Rotulorum for St. Mary, Hon. Errol Johnson (right), swears in newly commissioned Justices of the Peace for the parish (from left): Bryan Ffrench, Daillon Robinson-White, and Shorn Stephenson. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Port Maria on Thursday (January 31).

 

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), congratulates newly commissioned Justice of the Peace (JP) for St. Mary, Yolande Jankie (centre), during Thursday’s (January 31) swearing-in ceremony for 38 new JPs at Emmanuel Baptist Church, in Port Maria. Sharing the moment is Custos Rotulorum for the parish, Hon. Errol Johnson.