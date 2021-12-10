  • JIS News
    home » JIS News » Justice

    PHOTOS: Minister Chuck at Commissioning of JPs in Clarendon

    Justice
    December 10, 2021
    Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury (foreground) oversees the process, as newly appointed Justices of the Peace (JPs) for Clarendon take the Oath of Office during a commissioning ceremony held at the Wembley Centre for Excellence in the parish on Wednesday (Dec. 8). Thirty-seven JPs were commissioned into office.

     

    Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), is in discussion with Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, during the commissioning ceremony for 37 Justices of the Peace (JPs) from Clarendon, held at the Wembley Centre for Excellence in the parish on Wednesday (Dec. 8).
    Skip to content