PHOTOS: Minister Chuck at Commissioning of JPs in Clarendon

Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness (centre) is joined by Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second right); and Director, International Division, H 10 Hotels, Antonio Hernandez (second left), in cutting the ribbon to officially open the Ocean Eden Bay hotel in Trelawny on Thursday, December 9. Sharing the moment (from left) are Custos of Trelawny, Hugh Gentles and Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager.

