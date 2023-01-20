Advertisement
Ministry of Education and Youth
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Attends Agri-Business Symposium

Agriculture
January 20, 2023
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (standing, right,) looks on as Chief Executive Officer of Home Grown Produce, David Young (seated, right) and Cascade Community Farmers Group member, Thelma Watson (seated, centre), display a signed contract, during an Agri-Business Symposium on January 19 at the Tropics View Hotel in Manchester. Others sharing the moment (from left) are Davis Town Farmers Group member, Juliet Taylor; Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Manchester Parish Manager, Winston Miller; and Angella Walker from the Cascade Community Farmers Group.
