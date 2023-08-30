JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: Minister Chang Receives Courtesy Call from Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago

Foreign Affairs
August 30, 2023
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, converses with Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, during the diplomat’s call at the Ministry in Kingston, on Tuesday (August 29).
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Natalie Campbell-Rodriques (centre), and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, share a photo opportunity during the diplomat’s call at the Ministry in Kingston, on Tuesday (August 29).
Skip to content