PHOTOS: Minister Chang Receives Courtesy Call from IDB Country Representative

September 29, 2022
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), converses with newly appointed Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Caribbean Country Department General Manager and Country Representative for Jamaica, Tariq Alli, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston, on Wednesday (September 28).
