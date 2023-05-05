live stream Sitting of the Senate at 10:00am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call

PHOTOS: Minister Chang Gets Courtesy Call from Japanese Ambassador

Courtesy Call
May 5, 2023
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre), conversing with Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi (right), and Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Zavia Mayne. Occasion was a courtesy call by the Ambassador at the Ministry’s offices in St. Andrew on May 4.
Skip to content