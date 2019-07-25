PHOTOS: Minister Chang at the JDF Cybersecurity Workshop

JIS News
home » JIS News » National Security
Photo of the day
President of Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin (background), engages with top scholars in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), at the Foundation’s Scholarship and Grant Awards ceremony held on July 23 at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston. The students are national top-performing boy and girl, Dominic Haisley (second left); and Rachel Gammon (second right); and the top students among policyholders, Kaci Jones (left) and Michael Gordon. A total of 25 students were honoured.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Tourism
July 25, 2019
Finance & Public Service
National Security
July 25, 2019
Sectoral Debate 2019/2020
JIS radio
July 24, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 24, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 24, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts