PHOTOS: Minister Chang at the JDF Cybersecurity Workshop

National Security
July 25, 2019
National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), in discussion with Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal, University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Dr. Luz Longworth (left), at the UWI/Jamaica Defence Force Cybersecurity Workshop, held at the Directorate of Training and Doctrine, Up Park Camp, on July 23. Sharing the moment is Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General, Rocky Meade.

 

National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second right), in conversation with (from left): Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal, University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Dr. Luz Longworth; Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General, Rocky Meade; and Vice President, Caribbean Military Academy, Jamaica Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Blair Waddington, at the UWI/Jamaica Defence Force Cybersecurity Workshop, held at the Directorate of Training and Doctrine, Up Park Camp, on July 23.