PHOTOS: Minister Chang at the JDF Cybersecurity Workshop

President of Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin (background), engages with top scholars in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), at the Foundation’s Scholarship and Grant Awards ceremony held on July 23 at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston. The students are national top-performing boy and girl, Dominic Haisley (second left); and Rachel Gammon (second right); and the top students among policyholders, Kaci Jones (left) and Michael Gordon. A total of 25 students were honoured.

