PHOTOS: Minister Chang And The South African High Commissioner

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (third left), examines a mural that was painted at Roxborough Avenue, Top Range, Mountain View, in Kingston, as part of the Ministry’ s anti-violence campaign dubbed, ‘Liv Gud’. Occasion was the official launch of the campaign at the site on Sept. 13. Others (from left) are: Government Senator and Parliamentary Secretary, Robert Morgan; Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, Julian Robinson; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology and Member of Parliament for Eastern St. Andrew, Hon. Fayval Williams and disc jockey, Tricia ‘ZJ Sparks’ Spence.

