JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Chang And The South African High Commissioner

Foreign Affairs
September 16, 2019
Written by: Ainsworth Morris
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left) and the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa in Jamaica, Her Excellency Lumka Yengeni, exchange gifts when she called at the Ministry, on Thursday (September 12).

 

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), greets High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa in Jamaica, Her Excellency Lumka Yengeni, when she called at the Ministry, in Kingston, on Thursday (September 12).

 

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), accepts a gift from High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa in Jamaica, Her Excellency Lumka Yengeni, when she called on him at the Ministry, in Kingston, on Thursday (September 12).