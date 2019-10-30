JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Chang And Business Leaders

October 30, 2019
National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), in conversation with Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area Three, Dezeita Taylor, at a meeting with business leaders and security personnel from Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth. The event was held on Sunday (October 27) in Mandeville.