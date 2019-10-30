PHOTOS: Minister Chang And Business Leaders

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right, background), holds the hand of Clan Carthy Primary School student, Naquan Smith (second right, foreground), while looking at the desk formerly occupied by his late classmate, Benjamin Bair, who died tragically at the institution, located on Deanery Road in Kingston, on Monday (October 28). Among those also looking on are State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (background right), and student, Damoya Wright (right).

