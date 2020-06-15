PHOTOS: Minister Bartlett Tours Norman Manley International Airport

JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, pays tribute to late Government Ministers and other public officials who died recently, during a special sitting of the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 10). In the background is a picture of the late Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, which rests in the seat that was designated for her in the House.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Coronavirus
Tribute
Budget 2020/2021
June 15, 2020
Agriculture
June 15, 2020
JIS radio
June 9, 2020
Healthline | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
June 9, 2020
The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) Urging Consumers to File Complaints Against Unfair Treatment from Vendors
Feature | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
June 9, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts