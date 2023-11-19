  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Members of UK Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Call on Education Minister

November 19, 2023
Education
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Willams (right), addresses Members of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament, Paulette Hamilton (left) and Mark Pawsey, at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices on November 10. Occasion was a courtesy call by members of the UK Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The Full Story

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Willams (third right), shares a photo opportunity with members of the United Kingdom (UK) Commonwealth Parliamentary Association during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices on November 10. They are (from left) Mark Pawsey, Paulette Hamilton, Rt. Hon. Karen Bradley; Lord Brinley Davies and Jo Gideon.
Last Updated: November 19, 2023

