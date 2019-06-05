PHOTOS: Members of the Public Pay Respects to Mr Seaga

JIS News
June 5, 2019
Members of the public file past the casket of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga at the Jamaica Labour Party’s headquarters in St. Andrew on Wednesday (June 5), where the body was lying-in-state.

 

