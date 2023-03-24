Advertisement
live stream Sitting of the Senate at 10:30am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Legal and Constitutional Affairs

PHOTOS: Meeting of Constitutional Reform Committee

Legal and Constitutional Affairs
March 24, 2023
Co-chairs of the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC), Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte (second left) and Ambassador Rocky Meade (second right), are joined by Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Wayne O. Robertson (left) and Attorney General, Dr. Derrick Mckoy, at the first meeting of the newly appointed committee at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (March 22).
Skip to content