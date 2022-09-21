JIS News
PHOTOS: Medical Supplies Donated to Community Colleges

Health & Wellness
September 21, 2022
Assistant Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education and Youth, Olivene Evans (centre), and Director of Citizen Security, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Jamaica, Gerald Fontain (right), speak with Clinical Director at Excelsior Community College in Kingston, Malin P. Depati. Occasion was the handover of medical items donated to member institutions of the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) by FHI 360 in partnership with Project C.U.R.E, through the Advance Program. The presentation took place at Excelsior Community College on Tuesday (September 20).
