PHOTOS: Medical Supplies Donated to Community Colleges

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Photo of the day
Students gather in the newly renovated media room and library at Ken Wright Primary School in Portland, to get a closer look at the CHEETAH Mascot, following the official handover of the room during a recent ceremony. Also sharing the moment are (from left): Education Officer the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Region II, Lebert Drysdale; founder of CHEETAH Toys and More, LLC, Paulette Trowers; Senior Teacher at Ken Wright Primary School, Babara Ferron-Maxwell, and the school’s Principal, Ivorine Bailey-Taylor.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Constituency Debate
September 21, 2022
Health & Wellness
September 21, 2022
Finance & Public Service
September 21, 2022
Legal and Constitutional Affairs
September 21, 2022
JIS radio
September 21, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
September 21, 2022
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
September 21, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts