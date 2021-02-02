live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
PHOTOS: Medical Camps Sponsored by the Indian High Commission

Health & Wellness
February 2, 2021
Custos of St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin (third left) and Mrs. Zingcharwon Rungsung (fourth left), wife of the Indian High Commissioner, Masakui Rungsung, at the Faith Temple Assembly of God, in St. James, where the Indian High Commission sponsored a medical camp, on Sunday, January 31. Also at the location were (from left) Businessman, Lachu Ramchandani; President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bioprist and Indies Group, Dr. Guna Muppuri; Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams and Personal Assistant to the High Commissioner’s wife, Ruchita Tripathi.
