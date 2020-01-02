PHOTOS: Mayor’s Annual Feeding of the Homeless Event Community January 1, 2020 Written by: Mark Bell Photo: JIS Photographer His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (right) shares in conversation with Beverly Turner, at the Mayor’s annual feeding of the homeless event at the St. William Grant Park, Downtown Kingston, today (January 1). The event was held as part of ongoing efforts to provide support and responsible care for the poorest and less fortunate, in the community by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation. PHOTOS: Mayor’s Annual Feeding of the Homeless Event JIS News | Presented by: Related Over 2,000 Young Jamaicans Benefited drom Social Development Commission Support in 2019 Related PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Hosts West Kingston Senior Citizens’ Christmas Treat Related JIS Celebrates 10 Years With Mt. Olivet Boys’ Home His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left) shares in conversation with Keith West at the Mayor’s annual feeding of the homeless event at the St. William Grant Park, Downtown Kingston, today (January 1). The event was held as part of ongoing efforts to provide support and responsible care for the poorest and less fortunate, in the community by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation. Volunteer with the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Kelsey-Ann Spence (right), presents a meal to Patrick Grey, at the Mayor’s annual feeding of the homeless event at the St. William Grant Park, Downtown Kingston, today (January 1). The event was held as part of ongoing efforts to provide support and responsible care for the poorest and less fortunate, in the community by the KSAMC. His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (2nd right) interacts with Mirriam Brown (left) after presenting her with a meal at the Mayor’s annual feeding of the homeless event at the St. William Grant Park, Downtown Kingston, today (January 1). Others are Keith West (2nd left) and Minority Leader at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Andrew Swaby. The event was held as part of ongoing efforts to provide support and responsible care for the poorest and less fortunate, in the community by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation.