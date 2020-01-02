JIS News
PHOTOS: Mayor’s Annual Feeding of the Homeless Event

January 1, 2020
Written by: Mark Bell
His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left) shares in conversation with Keith West at the Mayor’s annual feeding of the homeless event at the St. William Grant Park, Downtown Kingston, today (January 1). The event was held as part of ongoing efforts to provide support and responsible care for the poorest and less fortunate, in the community by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation.

 

Volunteer with the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Kelsey-Ann Spence (right), presents a meal to Patrick Grey, at the Mayor’s annual feeding of the homeless event at the St. William Grant Park, Downtown Kingston, today (January 1). The event was held as part of ongoing efforts to provide support and responsible care for the poorest and less fortunate, in the community by the KSAMC.

 

His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (2nd right) interacts with Mirriam Brown (left) after presenting her with a meal at the Mayor’s annual feeding of the homeless event at the St. William Grant Park, Downtown Kingston, today (January 1). Others are Keith West (2nd left) and Minority Leader at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Andrew Swaby. The event was held as part of ongoing efforts to provide support and responsible care for the poorest and less fortunate, in the community by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation.