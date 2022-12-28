Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Local Government

PHOTOS: Mayor of Kingston’s Christmas Day Feeding of the Homeless Treat

Local Government
December 28, 2022
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (second right), presents a cooked meal and drink to one of several persons living on the streets of the Corporate Area, who were catered to during the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Day Feeding of the Homeless treat, on Sunday (December 25). The activity was held at the Marie Atkins Night Shelter on Hanover Street, downtown Kingston. Assisting Senator Williams is Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Chief Executive Officer, Robert Hill (right). The treat, which forms part of the KSAMC’s Homeless Programme, is coordinated by the organisation’s Poor Relief Department.
Skip to content