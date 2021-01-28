PHOTOS: Mask Up Before You Talk Up In Mandeville

JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), along with (from left) Jamaica College Old Boy, Veterinarian, Dr. Joseph Tait and Board Chairman, Jamaica College, Michael Bernard, views equipment in the STEAM Laboratory, which was officially opened Wednesday (January 27), during a ceremony held at the school.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Finance & Public Service
January 28, 2021
Fisheries
January 28, 2021
Tourism
January 28, 2021
Foreign Affairs
JIS radio
January 28, 2021
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
January 27, 2021
JIS News | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
January 27, 2021
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts