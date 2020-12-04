Advertisement
    PHOTOS: Mask Up Before You Talk Up Campaign

    Health & Wellness
    December 4, 2020
    Written by: Ainsworth Morris
    Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), leads a group of health workers during a road promotion of the Mask Up Before You Talk Up COVID-19 campaign, in the town of Port Antonio on Thursday (December 3).

     

    Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right,) and Member of Parliament for Portland East, Ann-Marie Vaz (left), advocating with health workers to residents in the town of Port Antonio on Thursday (December 3) to wear masks, during a road promotion of the Mask Up Before You Talk Up COVID-19 campaign.

     

    Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), speaks to residents of Portland during a road promotion of the Mask Up Before You Talk Up COVID-19 campaign in the town of Port Antonio, on Thursday (December 3).
