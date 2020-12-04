PHOTOS: Mask Up Before You Talk Up Campaign Health & Wellness December 4, 2020 Written by: Ainsworth Morris Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), heads a group of health workers during a road promotion of the Mask Up Before You Talk Up COVID-19 campaign in the town of Port Antonio, on Thursday (December 3). PHOTOS: Mask Up Before You Talk Up Campaign JIS News | Presented by: Related Residents Of Port Antonio To Benefit From Retrofitted Health Centre Related Clarendon Health Services Hosts Appreciation Ceremony for Custos Rotolorum William “Billy” Shagoury Related Health Minister Says COVID-19 Has Taught A Crucial Lesson Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), leads a group of health workers during a road promotion of the Mask Up Before You Talk Up COVID-19 campaign, in the town of Port Antonio on Thursday (December 3). Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right,) and Member of Parliament for Portland East, Ann-Marie Vaz (left), advocating with health workers to residents in the town of Port Antonio on Thursday (December 3) to wear masks, during a road promotion of the Mask Up Before You Talk Up COVID-19 campaign. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), speaks to residents of Portland during a road promotion of the Mask Up Before You Talk Up COVID-19 campaign in the town of Port Antonio, on Thursday (December 3). Advertisements