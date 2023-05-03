JIS News
home » JIS News »

PHOTOS: Launch of 2023 Relay for Life Fundraiser

May 3, 2023
Chairperson of the 2023 Relay for Life fundraiser, Andrea Beckford Wray (second right), has the attention of (from left) Reach for Recovery survivor Kaydia Levine; Brothers United Against Prostate Cancer survivors, Quinton Yearde and Michael Jureidini, and Executive Director of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), Michael Leslie. Occasion was the recent launch of the fundraiser at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston. Relay for Life, which raises funds to support the services provided by the JCS, will be held on June 10 at the Police Officers’ Club in St Andrew. Persons are encouraged to sign up for the event by calling 876-927-3317 or e-mailing jamaica.cancersociety@gmail.com to participate.
Skip to content