PHOTOS: LASCO Police Officer of the Year Community May 28, 2019 Photo: Adrian Walker LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force Police Officer of the Year for 2019/20, Woman Corporal Samantha Brown Thompson, delivers her victory speech at the awards ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Monday (May 27). PHOTOS: LASCO Police Officer of the Year JIS News | Presented by: Outgoing Police Officer of the Year, Constable Davian Martin (right), hands over the winner's police baton to the incoming Police Officer of the Year for 2019/20, Woman Corporal Samantha Brown Thompson, during an awards ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Monday (May 27). Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left); Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson (second right) and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin (right), presenting the winning trophy to the 2019/20 LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force Police Officer of the Year, Woman Corporal Samantha Brown Thompson, during an awards ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Monday (May 27). LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force Police Officer of the Year for 2019/20, Woman Corporal Samantha Brown Thompson (left), collects her winning cheque from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin, during an awards ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Monday (May 27).