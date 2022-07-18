JIS News
PHOTOS: Lady Allen Meets with Lasco/Nurse and Nursing Student of The Year Competition Finalists

Health & Wellness
July 18, 2022
Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen (centre), speaks with finalists in the LASCO/Nurse and Nursing Student of the Year Competition, during a meeting at King’s House in Kingston on Monday (July 18). The competition, staged by LASCO Distributors Limited in collaboration with the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ), recognises and pays tribute to outstanding members of the nursing profession.
