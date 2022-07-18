PHOTOS: Lady Allen Meets with Lasco/Nurse and Nursing Student of The Year Competition Finalists

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (sixth from left), is joined by other government ministers and representatives from China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in the ground breaking for the US$274.5 million Montego Bay Perimeter Road project at Ironshore in St. James on Saturday (July 16).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
National Security
Coronavirus
Youth
July 17, 2022
JIS radio
July 18, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 18, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 18, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts