Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
PHOTOS: Labour Day Gospel Concert Mandela Park

Labour Day 2022
May 24, 2022
Gospel singer Joan Flemmings performs at the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23.

 

Jamaicans enjoy the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23. The concert featured some of the country’s best gospel talent, such as Minister Kukudoo, Sister Patt and Lubert Levy.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), enjoys a performance from gospel artiste Lubert Levy at the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23.
