PHOTOS: Labour Day Gospel Concert Mandela Park Labour Day 2022 May 24, 2022 Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, raises her hand in praise at the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half- Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23. The concert featured some of the country's best gospel talent such as Minister Kukudoo, Sister Patt and Lubert Levy. Photo: JIS Photographer Gospel artiste, Kevin Downswell, is in performance at the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23. PHOTOS: Labour Day Gospel Concert Mandela Park JIS News | Presented by: Gospel singer Joan Flemmings performs at the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23. Jamaicans enjoy the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23. The concert featured some of the country's best gospel talent, such as Minister Kukudoo, Sister Patt and Lubert Levy. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), enjoys a performance from gospel artiste Lubert Levy at the Labour Day praise and worship concert held at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on May 23.