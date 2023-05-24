JIS News
PHOTOS: Labour Day Activities in Denham Town

Labour Day 2023
May 24, 2023
General Secretary, Denham Town Curfew Monitors Programme, Damion Burke, paints a section of wall at the Edward Seaga Primary School in Kingston on Tuesday, May 23 as part of Labour Day 2023 activities.

 

A student of the Edward Seaga Primary School in Denham Town, Kingston, engages in a workday at the school on Labour Day, Tuesday (May 23).
