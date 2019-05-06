PHOTOS: KSAMC Child Month Wreath Laying Ceremony

Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Chief Executive Officer, Rosalee Gage Gray, lays flowers at the Crying Child Monument in downtown Kingston, during the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) Child Month wreath laying ceremony on Sunday (May 5). The ceremony was held in memory of children who have died tragically. The event formed part of the KSAMC’s Child Month activities during May under the theme: ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’.

Children attending the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) Child Month wreath laying ceremony, lay flowers at the Crying Child Monument in downtown Kingston where the event was held on Sunday (May 5), in memory of youngsters who have died tragically. The event formed part of the KSAMC’s Child Month activities during May under the theme: ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’.

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, lays flowers at the Crying Child Monument in downtown Kingston, during the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) Child Month wreath laying ceremony on Sunday (May 5). The ceremony was held in memory of children who have died tragically. The event formed part of the KSAMC’s Child Month activities during May under the theme: ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’.