PHOTOS: KPH Gets Protective Equipment from Fujian Association Chinese Community

Coronavirus
April 1, 2020
Regional Director, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Maureen Golding (left), points out a feature on a box containing medical masks to Board Chairman, SERHA, Wentworth Charles (centre) and member of the Fujian Association Chinese Community Jamaica, Zipling Chen. Occasion was the official handover of personal protective equipment donated by the Fujian Association to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), at Garmex Free Zone in Kingston on Tuesday (March 31). The protective devices, valued at $3 million, will assist in safeguarding healthcare workers from exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
