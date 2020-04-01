PHOTOS: KPH Gets Protective Equipment from Fujian Association Chinese Community

JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Live Stream
Digital Press Briefing: Update on COVID-19 LIVE NOW
Photo of the day
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second left), hands over food to a homeless man, at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) car park, downtown Kingston, today (March 29). This is being done under the Special Feeding Programme for the Homeless, which the Minister announced last week. Assisting Mr. McKenzie at left is Councillor Duane Smith, Chancery Hall Division, St. Andrew North Western. Observing at third left is Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Local Government
Coronavirus
Commerce
April 1, 2020
Budget 2020/2021
JIS radio
April 1, 2020
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
April 1, 2020
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
April 1, 2020
GOJ News | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
Get the facts