PHOTOS: Kingston Creative Receives US$15,000 from the Expedia Group

September 14, 2023

Photo: MARK BELL

Kingston Creative Executive Director, Andrea Dempster-Chung (seated left), and Expedia Group Senior Business Development Manager, Warren Ho (seated right), affix their signatures to an agreement that will facilitate Jamaica's participation in Expedia Group's Sustainability Giveback programme, on Wednesday (September 13) on Water Lane in Kingston. Observing the signing (from left) are Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Acting Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Philip Rose; Chief Executive Officer of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Robert Hill; JTB Manager of Tour Operators and Airlines, Francine Carter Henry; and Deputy Mayor of Kingston and St. Andrew, Winston Ennis.

Kingston Creative received a donation of US$15,000 from the Expedia Group in association with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Kingston Creative was selected, on the recommendation of the JTB, to be awarded the Expedia Sustainability Grant for 2023 to support its work in community tourism and the wider cultural and creative industries.

Kingston Creative Executive Director, Andrea Dempster-Chung (seated fourth left), engages in a conversation with participants at the signing ceremony to facilitate Jamaica's participation in Expedia Group's Sustainability Giveback programme on Wednesday (September 13) at Water Lane in Kingston. From left are Deputy Mayor of Kingston and St. Andrew, Winston Ennis; Chief Executive Officer of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Robert Hill; Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Acting Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Philip Rose; Expedia Group Senior Business Development Manager, Warren Ho; and JTB Manager of Tour Operators and Airlines, Francine Carter Henry.

Kingston Creative Executive Director, Andrea Dempster-Chung (left), and Expedia Group Senior Business Development Manager, Warren Ho (right), shake hands following the signing of an agreement that will facilitate Jamaica's participation in Expedia Group's Sustainability Giveback programme, on Wednesday (September 13) on Water Lane in Kingston.