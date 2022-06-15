live stream Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2022 from 9:00am – 4:30pm
PHOTOS: Kingston And St. Andrew Festival Queen Crowned

Culture
June 15, 2022
Newly crowned Miss Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen 2022, Velonique Bowen (centre) is flanked by second runner-up, Seana’Kay Wright (left) and first runner-up, Alia Myrie, during the coronation show staged by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) on June 12 at the Little Theatre, St. Andrew. Miss Brown will go on to compete in the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition, which is one of the highlights of the Jamaica 60 celebrations.
