PHOTOS: Kingston And St. Andrew Festival Queen Crowned

JIS News
home » JIS News » Culture
Photo of the day
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), interacts with workers from the St. James Poor Relief Department during the homeless wellness day of care at Jarrett Park in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday, June 10. Looking on (from second right) is Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference
June 15, 2022
Culture
June 15, 2022
Cabinet
June 15, 2022
Local Government
June 15, 2022
JIS radio
June 15, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
June 15, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Vaugn Davis
June 15, 2022
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts