PHOTOS: Jonathan Grant Students Take Road Code Test

Education
March 24, 2023
Student at Jonathan Grant High School, Nasheba Ervin, looks through the Jamaican Driver’s Guide prior to taking the recent road code test administered by the Road Safety Unit and the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) at her institution in St. Catherine. The test is a requirement for the granting of a learner’s permit.
