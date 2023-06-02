JIS News
PHOTOS: JCC Dinner and Awards Banquet

Foreign Affairs
June 2, 2023
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre) shares in conversation with President, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Michael McMorris (right) and Immediate Past President, JCC, Ian Neita, at the organisation’s 38th Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on May 31.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), shares a laugh with (from left) President, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Michael McMorris and Chief Executive Officer, JCC, Larry Watson, at the organisation’s 38th annual Dinner and Awards Banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on May 31.
