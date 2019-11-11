PHOTOS: Jamaica Remembers War Veterans Remembrance Day November 11, 2019 Photo: Donald De La Haye Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), greeting former World War II servicemen and servicewomen at the Remembrance Day ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 10. Traditionally, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day is observed on the second Sunday in November, and its primary purpose is to pay homage to those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars. Photo: Donald De La Haye JDF members of the First Battalion of the Jamaica Regiment during the Remembrance Day ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 10. Photo: Donald De La Haye JDF members of the First Battalion of the Jamaica Regiment during the Remembrance Day ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 10. PHOTOS: Jamaica Remembers War Veterans JIS News | Presented by: Related Jamaica Remembers War Veterans On Sunday Related PHOTOS: Jamaica Remembers War Veterans Related PHOTOS: Jamaica Remembers War Veterans Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), headed a list of dignitaries laying wreaths at the Cenotaph at National Heroes Park, today (November 10) during the Remembrance Day ceremony. Traditionally, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day is observed on the second Sunday in November, and its primary purpose is to pay homage to those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars. Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), observes soldiers on parade at the Remembrance Day ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 10. Traditionally, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day is observed on the second Sunday in November, and its primary purpose is to pay homage to those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars. Jamaica Defense Force Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade greeting former World War II servicemen and servicewomen at the Remembrance Day ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 10. Traditionally, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day is observed on the second Sunday in November, and its primary purpose is to pay homage to those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars. Officers of the Jamaica Defense Force during the laying wreaths at the Cenotaph at National Heroes Park, today (November 10) during the Remembrance Day ceremony. Traditionally, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day is observed on the second Sunday in November, and its primary purpose is to pay homage to those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars. Former Executive Vice Chairman, Digicel Foundation, Major General Robert Neish greeting former World War II servicemen and servicewomen at the Remembrance Day ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 10. Traditionally, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day is observed on the second Sunday in November, and its primary purpose is to pay homage to those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars.