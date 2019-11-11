PHOTOS: Jamaica Remembers War Veterans

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), greeting former World War II servicemen and servicewomen at the Remembrance Day ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston on November 10. Traditionally, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day is observed on the second Sunday in November, and its primary purpose is to pay homage to those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars.

