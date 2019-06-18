JIS News
PHOTOS: Jamaica Driver Expo

Transport and Mining
June 18, 2019
Statistical Officer, Road Safety Unit, Ministry of Transport and Mining, Hazrath Daniels (left), speaks to (from second left): Rayden Haye, Jordan Brown, and Madiba Brown on the importance of wearing safety gear while riding a bicycle. Occasion was the Jamaica Driver and Traffic Safety Expo, held on June 15 at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston.