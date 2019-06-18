PHOTOS: Jamaica Driver Expo

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre), having a light conversation with Jamaica National Group Chief Executive Officer, Earl Jarrett (right), during the opening session of the Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference on Monday (June 17). The event is being held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston from June 16 to 20 under the theme ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development’. Others (from left) are The Mico University College Pro-Chancellor, Professor Neville Ying; Victoria Mutual Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Courtney Campbell; and Diaspora Conference Chairman, Senator Don Wehby.

